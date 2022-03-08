Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of AGRO opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 92,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 40,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 140,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adecoagro by 1,133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 305,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Adecoagro by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 331,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

