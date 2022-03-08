Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of AGRO opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.01.
About Adecoagro (Get Rating)
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
