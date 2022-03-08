Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Purchases £158,046.79 in Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis acquired 6,443 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,453 ($32.14) per share, with a total value of £158,046.79 ($207,084.37).

Shares of LON ADM traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,461 ($32.25). The company had a trading volume of 779,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,753. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,040.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,159.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of £7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. Admiral Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,346 ($30.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,706 ($48.56).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 118 ($1.55) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.65) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,061 ($40.11) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,462 ($45.36) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,767.88 ($36.27).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

