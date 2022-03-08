Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 112.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.00.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE opened at $437.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.81 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $502.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $587.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

