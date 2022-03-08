Advance Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,054 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $169.17 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $169.06 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.00 and its 200-day moving average is $211.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.