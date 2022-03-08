Aecon Group Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aecon Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.51.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$15.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.25. The company has a market cap of C$952.49 million and a P/E ratio of 19.26. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$15.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.10%.

About Aecon Group (Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.