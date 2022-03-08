Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.18 Billion

Brokerages expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.08 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $20.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.12 billion to $20.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.68 billion to $20.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

NYSE:AFL opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.88. Aflac has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $66.97.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,416 shares of company stock worth $5,709,784. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aflac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after acquiring an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,307,000 after acquiring an additional 217,701 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after acquiring an additional 336,753 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,701,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aflac by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,835,000 after acquiring an additional 80,008 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

