Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

AGGZF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF traded down $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 587. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.98%.

About Ag Growth International (Get Rating)

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.