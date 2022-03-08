Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Up 25.4% in February

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,400 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 226,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 354.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGGZF shares. Scotiabank raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.83. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

