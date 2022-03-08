Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Agiliti also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.890-$0.940 EPS.

AGTI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 264,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $26.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agiliti from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.60.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $707,020.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,649,485.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,017,000 after acquiring an additional 197,766 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,388 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

