Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Get Agilysys alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGYS. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $73,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $526,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,525,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,276 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 93,196 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,162,000 after purchasing an additional 81,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,036,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys (Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilysys (AGYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.