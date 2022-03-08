Aigang Market Capitalization Reaches $49,262.26 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 130.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Aigang coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $49,262.26 and approximately $2,571.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aigang has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aigang alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00034183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00105121 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aigang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aigang and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.