Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:AL traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.63. 1,771,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,467. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average is $42.14. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AL. State Street Corp boosted its position in Air Lease by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 253,553 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 9.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 122.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the second quarter worth about $1,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

