AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Price Up 11.1%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30. Approximately 143,756 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 61,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$1.60 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$57.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

