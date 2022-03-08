Alchemix (ALCX) Reaches Market Cap of $131.19 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for approximately $112.20 or 0.00288509 BTC on exchanges. Alchemix has a market cap of $131.19 million and $5.86 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00034204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00105265 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,375,532 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,311 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

