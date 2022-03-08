Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 332,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,382,760 shares.The stock last traded at $39.48 and had previously closed at $38.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.