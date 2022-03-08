Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stake Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,683. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $189.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.84 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

