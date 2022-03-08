Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Set at $20.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.