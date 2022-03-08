Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 133.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,849,000 after buying an additional 95,360 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 13,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 126.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 86,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.55.

BABA opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $98.60 and a one year high of $245.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

