Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Aligos Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter.

Shares of ALGS opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16. Aligos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $34.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 2,859.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 453,545 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $256,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

