AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CBH)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CBH opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $11.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 336,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares during the period.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

