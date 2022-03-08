AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CBH)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE CBH opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $11.05.
About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
