AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend payment by 57.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:ACV opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $37.59.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $75,020.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 2,723 shares of company stock worth $90,729 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,552 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,971 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

