Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.30. 939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,003. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $44.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 79,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.