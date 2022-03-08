Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ALS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, cut their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$21.22.

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$24.38 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$13.48 and a one year high of C$24.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.40.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

