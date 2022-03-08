Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday. Cormark raised their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.88.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

TSE ARR remained flat at $C$13.47 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 50,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,526. The firm has a market cap of C$357.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.87. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$14.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.16. The company has a current ratio of 164.93, a quick ratio of 164.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.