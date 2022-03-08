Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Holdings Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,257,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,888,000 after purchasing an additional 33,541 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.88. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

AIMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.61.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

