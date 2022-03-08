Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 10.1% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $61,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded down $34.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,714.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,466. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,102.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,308.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

