Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,703.04

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2,703.04 and last traded at $2,740.03, with a volume of 48878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,749.06.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,102.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3,308.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $94,457,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.