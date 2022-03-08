Ambrosus Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and $81,184.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 552,255,921 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

