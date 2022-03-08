AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). AMC Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.30.

In related news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $7,140,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $329,086.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 676,974 shares of company stock worth $14,957,097. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 218,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 87,901 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,761,000 after purchasing an additional 326,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMC opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

