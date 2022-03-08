Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,280 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Amcor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 769,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,442,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after buying an additional 59,717 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 154.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 759,913 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Amcor by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,616 shares during the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

