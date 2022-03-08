Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 45,966.9% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameren by 86.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ameren by 40.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,993,000 after acquiring an additional 458,665 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ameren by 189.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 411,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 269,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ameren by 5.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,626,000 after acquiring an additional 268,911 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,171 shares of company stock worth $8,490,103. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.79. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

