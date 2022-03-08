American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,344 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 25.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,169 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 479.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,435 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 56.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.83. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

PDCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Parke sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $129,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,765 shares of company stock worth $1,863,979. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.