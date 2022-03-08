American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vonage by 31.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,843 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vonage by 5.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vonage by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 58,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provenire Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vonage by 389.8% during the third quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 128,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 102,645 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -198.98, a P/E/G ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

In other Vonage news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $1,499,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,882,081. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

