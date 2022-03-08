American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in WESCO International by 93,161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 233,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in WESCO International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $107.02 on Tuesday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.10 and a 1 year high of $140.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.22.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCC. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Profile (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

