American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the third quarter worth about $108,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 24.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 584,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after buying an additional 116,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.31%.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

