American International Group Inc. Sells 2,418 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,131,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,053,000 after acquiring an additional 133,580 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 698,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NWL opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

