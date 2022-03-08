American International Group Inc. Sells 2,529 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PACB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

PACB stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $37.42.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

