American International Group Inc. Sells 921 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in LivePerson by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,713,000 after acquiring an additional 236,325 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 86.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 354,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,896,000 after purchasing an additional 164,340 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth $7,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth $7,121,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth $6,918,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lowered LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $68.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

In other LivePerson news, CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $42,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

