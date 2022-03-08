American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of APEI stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in American Public Education by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in American Public Education by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Public Education (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.