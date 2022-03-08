American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMSWA shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $707.08 million, a PE ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. American Software has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.92%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Software by 13.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 54,037 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 925,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Software by 308.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

