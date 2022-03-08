American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Short Interest Up 29.5% in February

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the January 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 939,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $4.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,864. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40. American Water Works has a one year low of $134.52 and a one year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

