AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

AMETEK has increased its dividend payment by 12.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. AMETEK has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AMETEK to earn $5.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $129.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.47. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $119.75 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in AMETEK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 409,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 957,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,805,000 after purchasing an additional 95,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

