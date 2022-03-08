Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.36

Shares of Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.36 and last traded at C$3.25, with a volume of 97617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.17.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price target on Amex Exploration from C$3.45 to C$3.70 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$319.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.96.

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

