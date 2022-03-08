Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.81

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.81 and last traded at $40.81, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Amplifon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

