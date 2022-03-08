Amryt Pharma (AMYT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Amryt Pharma to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AMYT stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. Amryt Pharma has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $402.97 million, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMYT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter worth $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Amryt Pharma by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amryt Pharma by 200.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMYT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amryt Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

