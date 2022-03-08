Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ANRGF opened at $7.95 on Monday. Anaergia has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

