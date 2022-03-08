Analysts Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $969.22 Million

Brokerages expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) to post sales of $969.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $989.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $938.70 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $769.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,478 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 176.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after buying an additional 1,107,200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 166.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after buying an additional 1,095,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,929,000 after buying an additional 754,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 72.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,397,000 after buying an additional 484,961 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

