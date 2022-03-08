Analysts Anticipate Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) will post $65.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Braze’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.30 million and the highest is $65.80 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full year sales of $233.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.90 million to $233.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $324.38 million, with estimates ranging from $314.37 million to $333.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Braze.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRZE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.18.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,150,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,422,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.80. 432,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,361. Braze has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $98.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.19.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

