Analysts Anticipate Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to Post -$0.49 EPS

Brokerages predict that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Exagen posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exagen.

XGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

XGN traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $7.54. 48 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,304. The company has a market capitalization of $121.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.72. Exagen has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 1,885.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Exagen by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exagen during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

