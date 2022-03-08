Analysts Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.01. IPG Photonics posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

IPGP opened at $106.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.02. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $103.05 and a 12-month high of $241.43.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,362,000 after buying an additional 427,524 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,415,000 after buying an additional 292,970 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in IPG Photonics by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,969,000 after buying an additional 292,423 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,267,000 after buying an additional 254,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after buying an additional 226,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

